Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in May

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Sekisui House stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $17.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,299. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.79. Sekisui House has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.95%.

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

