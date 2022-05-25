Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of water solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry. It offers drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing as well as complementary water-related services which support oil and gas well completion and production activities including containment, monitoring, treatment, flowback, hauling and disposal. Select Energy Services, Inc. is headquartered in Gainesville, Texas. “

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

WTTR traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $8.53. 9,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,008. Select Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $975.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.31 and a beta of 2.35.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $255.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.07 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Select Energy Services will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 17.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 205,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 31,090 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 42.8% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,948,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,271,000 after purchasing an additional 884,022 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 1,899.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 44,828 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

