Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) Insider Eric Schadt Acquires 100,000 Shares

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) insider Eric Schadt acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 243,380 shares in the company, valued at $467,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ SMFR traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83. Sema4 Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $15.21.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $57.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sema4 Holdings Corp. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMFR shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Sema4 from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Sema4 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sema4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sema4 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMFR. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,110,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth $68,473,000. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth $37,950,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth $27,688,000. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the 1st quarter worth $10,496,000.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

