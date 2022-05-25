Semtech (SMTC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 1st. Analysts expect Semtech to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Semtech has set its Q1 2023 guidance at $0.720-$0.800 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.72-$0.80 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Semtech to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SMTC stock opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.62. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $490,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $1,753,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,950 shares of company stock worth $3,079,392. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Semtech by 186.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Semtech by 123.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Semtech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.55.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

