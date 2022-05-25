Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale of food and other products through its stores. It operates through the Cash and Carry, and Éxito Group segment. The Cash and Carry segment includes its business under the Assai brand. The Éxito Group segment consists of its businesses in Columbia, Argentina, and Uruguay under the Éxito, Surtimax, Super Inter, and Carulla brands. Sendas Distribuidora SA is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “
Shares of Sendas Distribuidora stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.22. The company had a trading volume of 458,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,208. Sendas Distribuidora has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $18.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
About Sendas Distribuidora (Get Rating)
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
