Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, a growth of 4,894.4% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNRH. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,679,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,452,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 499,580 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,315,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after purchasing an additional 315,312 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 840,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 127,116 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNRH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.83. 29,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,599. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

