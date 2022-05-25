Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Major Shareholder Buys $2,239,921.86 in Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 26,723 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,239,921.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,248,847 shares in the company, valued at $523,778,355.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 19th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 22,680 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,891,512.00.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 42,628 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.87 per share, for a total transaction of $3,575,210.36.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 35,263 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.39 per share, for a total transaction of $2,905,318.57.

On Monday, May 9th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 33,394 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,740,645.58.

On Friday, May 6th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 41,623 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.45 per share, for a total transaction of $3,431,816.35.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 28,454 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.47 per share, with a total value of $2,460,417.38.

On Monday, May 2nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 40,471 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.68 per share, with a total value of $3,467,555.28.

On Friday, April 29th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 50,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $4,267,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 28,194 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.27 per share, for a total transaction of $2,347,714.38.

On Monday, April 25th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 25,376 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $2,125,493.76.

NYSE SXT traded up $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.30 and a 200 day moving average of $88.39. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $106.32.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $355.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SXT. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 82,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 209.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $414,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 22.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

