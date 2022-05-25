SentinelOne (S) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 1st. Analysts expect SentinelOne to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. SentinelOne has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SentinelOne to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.17. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $78.53.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $289,847.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,845,153.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 405,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $14,592,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock worth $55,009,239 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SentinelOne by 239.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119,008 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter worth about $184,096,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,713 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 57.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,873 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on S. Bank of America cut their target price on SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

SentinelOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.