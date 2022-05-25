ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $570.00 Price Target at UBS Group

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at UBS Group to $570.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.59.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $32.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $452.62. 106,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,006. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $502.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $564.28.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total value of $55,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,973.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,428 shares of company stock valued at $10,195,278. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

