ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Cut to $550.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $594.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $648.63.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $419.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $564.28. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a PE ratio of 381.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 3,058 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,758,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,428 shares of company stock worth $10,195,278 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

