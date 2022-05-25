ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Cut to $600.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $650.00 to $600.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas lowered ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $651.75.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $419.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a PE ratio of 381.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $564.28.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total value of $195,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total value of $456,922.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $346,613.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,428 shares of company stock valued at $10,195,278. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

