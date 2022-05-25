ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Lowered to $550.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 31.06% from the stock’s previous close.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.16.

ServiceNow stock opened at $419.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $502.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $564.28.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total value of $456,922.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,613.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,428 shares of company stock worth $10,195,278 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

