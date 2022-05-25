ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Lowered to $600.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $651.75.

NYSE NOW opened at $419.65 on Wednesday. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a PE ratio of 381.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $502.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $564.28.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $749,683.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $101,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,428 shares of company stock worth $10,195,278. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,413,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,453.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,113,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

