ServiceNow (TSE:NOW) Coverage Initiated at Echelon Wealth Partners

Posted by on May 25th, 2022

Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow (TSE:NOWGet Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$1.60 price target on the stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) management software. The Company designs, develops, and produces prepackaged computer software, cloud services, and IT service management platform. ServiceNow serves customers throughout the United States.

