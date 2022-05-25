ServiceNow (TSE:NOW) Coverage Initiated at Echelon Wealth Partners

Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow (TSE:NOW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$1.60 price target on the stock.
ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)
ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) management software. The Company designs, develops, and produces prepackaged computer software, cloud services, and IT service management platform. ServiceNow serves customers throughout the United States.
