SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SGS SA is an inspection, verification, testing and certification company. The Company provides specialized business solutions that improve quality, safety, productivity and reduces risk. Its portfolio of services includes agricultural services, minerals services, oil, gas and chemicals services, life science services, consumer testing services, systems and services certification, industrial services, environmental services, automotive services, government and institutions services. SGS SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Separately, HSBC downgraded SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,150.00.

Shares of SGSOY opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $28.84. SGS has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $33.82.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

