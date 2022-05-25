Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,800 shares, a growth of 1,084.0% from the April 30th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.9 days.
Shares of Shanghai Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $2.15.
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
