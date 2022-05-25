Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,800 shares, a growth of 1,084.0% from the April 30th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.9 days.

Shares of Shanghai Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $2.15.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others segments. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including digestion and immune system, cardiovascular, anti-infection, nervous system and mental disorder, and oncology.

