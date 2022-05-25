Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

SMED has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Roth Capital lowered Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Shares of SMED traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 177,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $73.83 million and a P/E ratio of 12.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15. Sharps Compliance has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $15.33.

Sharps Compliance ( NASDAQ:SMED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $17.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,197,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after acquiring an additional 52,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 825,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 22,873 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 5.9% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 751,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 41,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 174,370 shares during the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.