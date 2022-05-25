Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.16% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shaw Communications benefited from growth in the wireless segments, driven by an expanding subscriber base. Bundling of Shaw Mobile with Internet service is helping it win customers. The deployment of 700 MHz spectrum enhances customer relations by providing far-reaching coverage and stronger indoor wireless reception. Shaw continues to fortify its footprint across Canada. The launch of Fibre+ Gig Internet service, which is available to more than 99% of its residential customers, is expected to boost wireline revenues. Shaw has outperformed the industry year to date. Nevertheless, the company is battling against weakness in the wireline segment due to the attrition of video, satellite and phone subscribers. Markedly, Shaw is set to be acquired by Rogers Communications for $26 billion.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SJR. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of SJR traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $28.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,059. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.69.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

