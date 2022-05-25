Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Update

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 91.5% from the April 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SHZHY traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 116,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,250. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average of $16.66. Shenzhou International Group has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $26.71.
About Shenzhou International Group
