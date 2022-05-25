Shiseido Company, Limited to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.24 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SSDOY)

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Shiseido in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.52.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shiseido from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
About Shiseido (Get Rating)
Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also conducts restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.
