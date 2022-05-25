Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $40,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 111.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 100.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 164.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

SCVL stock opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.09. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $46.21. The company has a market capitalization of $696.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 32.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

