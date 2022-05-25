Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Brickability Group (LON:BRCK)

Brickability Group (LON:BRCK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
Shares of Brickability Group stock opened at GBX 88.75 ($1.12) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 92.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 97.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of £264.95 million and a P/E ratio of 16.75. Brickability Group has a 1-year low of GBX 85 ($1.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 114 ($1.43).
About Brickability Group (Get Rating)
