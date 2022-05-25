Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Brickability Group (LON:BRCK)

Brickability Group (LON:BRCK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of Brickability Group stock opened at GBX 88.75 ($1.12) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 92.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 97.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of £264.95 million and a P/E ratio of 16.75. Brickability Group has a 1-year low of GBX 85 ($1.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 114 ($1.43).

About Brickability Group (Get Rating)

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, roofing tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, heated towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

