Short Interest in Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Drops By 84.3%

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, a drop of 84.3% from the April 30th total of 763,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADPPF remained flat at $$20.90 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average of $20.40. Adler Group has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $20.90.

About Adler Group

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

