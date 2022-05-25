Short Interest in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) Rises By 852.4%

AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 852.4% from the April 30th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AF Acquisition by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AF Acquisition by 78.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AF Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.74 during trading on Wednesday. 51 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,398. AF Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73.

AF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

