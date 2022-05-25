Short Interest in Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Expands By 1,112.5%

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 1,112.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMADY traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.61. The company had a trading volume of 69,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.70 and a beta of 1.22. Amadeus IT Group has a 12-month low of $53.16 and a 12-month high of $79.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.45.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $926.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.50 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. Research analysts expect that Amadeus IT Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMADY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amadeus IT Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amadeus IT Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

