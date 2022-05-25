Short Interest in American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Decreases By 99.4%

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the April 30th total of 155,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,449,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ERBB traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,138,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,437,842. American Green has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
American Green Company Profile (Get Rating)
