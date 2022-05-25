Short Interest in American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Drops By 94.2%

American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 94.2% from the April 30th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,307,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS HIPH traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 641,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,751,170. American Premium Water has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
American Premium Water Company Profile (Get Rating)
