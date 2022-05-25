Short Interest in American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Drops By 94.2%

American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 94.2% from the April 30th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,307,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HIPH traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 641,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,751,170. American Premium Water has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

American Premium Water Corporation produces bottled water under the LALPINA brand name. The company was formerly known as Expert Group Inc and changed its name to American Premium Water Corporation in October 2013. American Premium Water Corporation is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

