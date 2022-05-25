Short Interest in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) Expands By 2,025.3%

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,400 shares, a growth of 2,025.3% from the April 30th total of 9,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 240,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACTD traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,092. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90.

Get ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $244,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

About ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (Get Rating)

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in energy and natural resources sectors. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.