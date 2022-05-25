Short Interest in Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Grows By 9,800.0%

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 9,800.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 407,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ASBFY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.33. 39,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.86. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.47.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASBFY. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Associated British Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,367.50.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

