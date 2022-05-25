Short Interest in Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Decreases By 95.5%

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Athena Gold stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,785. Athena Gold has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.

Get Athena Gold alerts:

Athena Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Excelsior Springs project comprising 2 EX and 88 ES contiguous and unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,884 acres; two patented claims covering an area of 40 acres; and ten ES claims covering 202 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Athena Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athena Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.