Short Interest in Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Decreases By 95.5%

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Athena Gold stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,785. Athena Gold has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.
Athena Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
