Short Interest in Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Expands By 1,620.0%

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 1,620.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIOSF. Barclays downgraded shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €4.20 ($4.47) to €3.80 ($4.04) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €6.60 ($7.02) to €6.80 ($7.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS AIOSF remained flat at $$3.75 during trading on Wednesday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $4.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

