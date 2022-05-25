Short Interest in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Increases By 736.2%

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,300 shares, a growth of 736.2% from the April 30th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 521,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BAE Systems stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.93. 84,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,653. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.12. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.7703 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,484,000 after buying an additional 61,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

BAESY has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 642 ($8.08) to GBX 735 ($9.25) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 670 ($8.43) to GBX 860 ($10.82) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Societe Generale cut shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $620.50.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

