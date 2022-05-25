Short Interest in Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC) Decreases By 97.7%

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the April 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Black Mountain Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 846 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,338. Black Mountain Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Mountain Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Black Mountain Acquisition by 1,122.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 55,001 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Black Mountain Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,474,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Black Mountain Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Black Mountain Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

