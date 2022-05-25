Short Interest in Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ) Expands By 20,550.0%

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 20,550.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMAQ. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $3,045,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $730,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $6,477,000. 68.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMAQ stock remained flat at $$9.87 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,140. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and consummate an initial business combination with a company that focuses on blockchain technology.

