Short Interest in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Declines By 86.6%

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 86.6% from the April 30th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 919.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 789.2% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CPZ traded up 0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 17.25. 66,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,648. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of 19.64. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of 16.20 and a 1-year high of 21.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.