Short Interest in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTAG) Grows By 1,400.0%

Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTAG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CPTAG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.96. The company had a trading volume of 31,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,682. Capitala Finance has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $26.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capitala Finance stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTAG – Get Rating) by 196.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Capitala Finance were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

