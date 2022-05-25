Short Interest in Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXTW) Grows By 1,981.4%

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXTW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, a growth of 1,981.4% from the April 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
CRXTW stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,582. Clarus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $2.02.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clarus Therapeutics (CRXTW)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.