Short Interest in Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXTW) Grows By 1,981.4%

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXTW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, a growth of 1,981.4% from the April 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CRXTW stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,582. Clarus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $2.02.

Get Clarus Therapeutics alerts:

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.