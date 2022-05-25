Short Interest in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Declines By 88.8%

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 88.8% from the April 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on CGTX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognition Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGTX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Cognition Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.38. 9,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,840. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $13.80.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognition Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

