Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Rises By 615.6%

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a growth of 615.6% from the April 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE RQI traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 316,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,553. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.15. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

