Short Interest in Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Rises By 1,566.7%

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 1,566.7% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DNPLY traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,294. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99. Dai Nippon Printing has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books and magazines; flyers and catalogs; business process outsourcing services; solar-powered outdoor LCD digital signage/universally designed touch screen multilingual signage; virtual reality products, business forms, smart cards and magnetic cards, and transparent hologram ribbons; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and thermal mass transfer printing media, dye-sublimation photo printers, photo related services, and solutions identity verification services, as well as operates hybrid bookstore network under honto brand.

