Short Interest in Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Drops By 91.4%

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 91.4% from the April 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS DSEEY traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,921. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Daiwa Securities Group has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

Get Daiwa Securities Group alerts:

About Daiwa Securities Group (Get Rating)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.