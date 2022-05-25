Short Interest in Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) Declines By 98.0%

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the April 30th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ETST traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 16,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,373. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Earth Science Tech has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.07.
Earth Science Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)
