Short Interest in Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) Declines By 98.0%

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the April 30th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ETST traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 16,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,373. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Earth Science Tech has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.07.

Earth Science Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Earth Science Tech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering nutraceuticals, bioceuticals, and dietary supplements in the areas of health, wellness, nutrition, supplement, cosmetic, and alternative medicine worldwide. The company focuses on delivering nutritional and dietary supplements for the treatment of chronic pain, joint pain, inflammation, seizures, high blood pressure, memory loss, depression, weight management, nausea, and aging.

