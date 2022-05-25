Short Interest in Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Decreases By 97.4%

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the April 30th total of 138,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ECIFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electricité de France from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Electricité de France from €10.00 ($10.64) to €9.00 ($9.57) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

Shares of OTCMKTS ECIFY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,620. Electricité de France has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0399 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 9.12%.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

