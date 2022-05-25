Short Interest in ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Decreases By 83.4%

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 83.4% from the April 30th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS ENGGY traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,268. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €18.90 ($20.11) to €19.60 ($20.85) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($17.02) to €17.00 ($18.09) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $18.30.
Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.
