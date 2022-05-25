Short Interest in Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Declines By 85.9%

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a decrease of 85.9% from the April 30th total of 382,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESVIF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 14,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,079. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

