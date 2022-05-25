Short Interest in Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Declines By 81.7%

Posted by on May 25th, 2022

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZNGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the April 30th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENZN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,144. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.34.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing drug products. The company's marketed drug product is PegIntron. It also has a marketing agreement relating to Vicineum drug. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.