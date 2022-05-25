Short Interest in Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Declines By 81.7%

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the April 30th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENZN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,144. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.34.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing drug products. The company's marketed drug product is PegIntron. It also has a marketing agreement relating to Vicineum drug. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

