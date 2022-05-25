Short Interest in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Decreases By 84.4%

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, a decrease of 84.4% from the April 30th total of 618,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 907,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ERYP stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.13. 15,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,352. ERYTECH Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.05% of ERYTECH Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 30.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

