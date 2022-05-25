Short Interest in Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Rises By 25,600.0%

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 25,600.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EGFEY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.48. 22,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,885. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and to €1.60 ($1.70) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services primarily in Greece, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail; Corporate; Global, Capital Markets & Asset Management; International; Investment Property; and Other segments.

