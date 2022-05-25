Short Interest in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Expands By 4,810.9%

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,100 shares, a growth of 4,810.9% from the April 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 377,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Evaxion Biotech A/S stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,789. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $25.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Evaxion Biotech A/S alerts:

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S ( NASDAQ:EVAX Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of Evaxion Biotech A/S at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S (Get Rating)

Evaxion Biotech A/S, an artificial intelligence (AI)-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. Its proprietary AI platforms include PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.