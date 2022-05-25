Short Interest in Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Decreases By 93.5%

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the April 30th total of 271,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,734,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fanuc stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.47. The company had a trading volume of 308,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average is $18.65. Fanuc has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51.

FANUY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fanuc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

